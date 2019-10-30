Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.77-7.82 EPS.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.61. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $182.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.80.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $15,212,983.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

