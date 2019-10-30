Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 193,499 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.38% of Motorola Solutions worth $671,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.36. 1,078,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,629. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

