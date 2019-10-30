MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €119.78 ($139.28).

MorphoSys stock traded up €4.00 ($4.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €99.10 ($115.23). The stock had a trading volume of 316,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €76.90 ($89.42) and a twelve month high of €114.70 ($133.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.45.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

