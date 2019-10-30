Morgan Stanley Sells 21,983 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Antero Resources worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Antero Resources by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

