Morgan Stanley Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $142.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $172.43 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $173.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,111 shares of company stock worth $17,239,003. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

