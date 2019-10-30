Morgan Stanley Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $142.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.
Shares of ITW stock opened at $172.43 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $173.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,111 shares of company stock worth $17,239,003. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
