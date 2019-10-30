Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 463.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,926 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 106,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 86.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $741.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

