Morgan Stanley Has $2.90 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,356.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 236,103 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 271,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

