Morgan Stanley Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.