Morgan Stanley Has $2.77 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,817. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

