Morgan Stanley Buys 225,855 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 882,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 111.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 522,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 18.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 185,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 290,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6,270.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright set a $7.80 price target on shares of Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.67 million.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

