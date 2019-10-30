Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.98.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Monro has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $215,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monro by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.