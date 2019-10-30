Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a report issued on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNRO. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.98.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. Monro has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $639,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,277.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth $3,943,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

