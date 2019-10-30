Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Gap Down to $52.83

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.89, but opened at $52.83. Mondelez International shares last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 17,323,969 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.