Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Momo has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Momo by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

