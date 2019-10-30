Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $168.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

NYSE MHK opened at $144.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,384 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,845,000 after purchasing an additional 614,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,332,000 after purchasing an additional 172,676 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,056,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

