Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), 9,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 4,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

