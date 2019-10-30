Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.54

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.54 and traded as high as $165.63. Mitie Group shares last traded at $159.60, with a volume of 29,568 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189 ($2.47).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00. The firm has a market cap of $579.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.03.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

