Mitchell Presser Purchases 103,000 Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Mitchell Presser purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,396,680.00.

Mitchell Presser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Mitchell Presser purchased 25,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

Shares of DXLG opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Destination XL Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

