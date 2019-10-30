Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) Trading 180.6% Higher

Mission Newenergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF)’s share price traded up 180.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF)

Mission NewEnergy Limited, through its interest in FGV Green Energy Sdn Bhd, refines and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

