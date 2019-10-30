Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Ian Clements bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,432 shares of company stock worth $232,684.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.83). As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.