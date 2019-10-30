Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) recently:

10/29/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/17/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/16/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

10/16/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

10/9/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 93,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,113.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $280,685.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $446,586.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,852 shares of company stock worth $5,015,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

