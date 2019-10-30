Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60.

MAA traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.76. 425,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.82.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

