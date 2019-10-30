MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.08% of MICT worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MICT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 120,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,333. MICT has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 724.82% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

