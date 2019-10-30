MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.21. 820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $153.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.64.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

