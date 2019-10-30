MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. MFA FINL INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

