Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) Trading Down 3.2%

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$4.41 ($3.13) and last traded at A$4.50 ($3.19), approximately 13,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.65 ($3.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.81 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.37.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Meridian Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.81%.

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

