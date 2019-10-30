Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.68 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.03-2.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. 287,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,623. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $933,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $459,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,487.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,038 shares of company stock worth $6,690,729. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

