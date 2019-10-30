Mercer International (MERC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). Mercer International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

