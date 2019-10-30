Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.59 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.