Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 153,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

