Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 33,411 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 918,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

