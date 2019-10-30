Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 14,775 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Target were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $37,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $107.85. 1,397,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

