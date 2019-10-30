McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,531. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $71.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $149,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $174,176.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,446 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

