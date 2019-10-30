Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.41. The stock had a trading volume of 340,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,141. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average is $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

