Maxim Group Reiterates Average Rating for Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Myokardia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Myokardia stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $212,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,274.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $260,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,603 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Myokardia by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Myokardia by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

