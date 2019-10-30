Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading 13.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price traded up 13.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.02, 25,073,088 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 302% from the average session volume of 6,230,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Mattel by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

