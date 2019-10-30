Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading 13.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price traded up 13.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.02, 25,073,088 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 302% from the average session volume of 6,230,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
MAT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.
About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.