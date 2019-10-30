Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 214,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Materion by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Materion by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. 3,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,473. Materion has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

