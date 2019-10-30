Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,058,136.38 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at $30,549,312,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32.

On Thursday, October 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,103,162.12.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.46, for a total value of $2,134,257.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total value of $4,218,429.00.

NYSE MA traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $277.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

