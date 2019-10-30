MassGrid (MGD) Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $38.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MassGrid has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,126.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.43 or 0.01998800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.36 or 0.03181312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00635803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00637681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00414370 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010986 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,562,716 coins and its circulating supply is 75,101,614 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

