Masco (NYSE:MAS) Announces Earnings Results

Masco (NYSE:MAS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. 137,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06.

Get Masco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.