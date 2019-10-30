Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. 1,602,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,717.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,785,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 374.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 65,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 52,066 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,139,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.