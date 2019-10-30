Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 449.96 ($5.88), 1,534 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 17,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.81).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 429.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17.

In other news, insider Mark Adams purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £29,925 ($39,102.31). Also, insider Alex Dacre purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,737 ($25,789.89).

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

