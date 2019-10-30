MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

HZO stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 1,040,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,902. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $496.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

