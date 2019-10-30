MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79.

NYSE:HZO traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 651,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

In other news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

