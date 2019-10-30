Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

