Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 38697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,779,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,544 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,778,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

