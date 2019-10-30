MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 375,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:CRS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,508. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

