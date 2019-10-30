MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after acquiring an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,244,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 594,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 78.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 959,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 422,438 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 773,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $36.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,381. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.