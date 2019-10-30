Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.75

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.75 and traded as high as $64.28. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $603.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.75.

In related news, Director Joe Amantea sold 400 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,243,179.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

