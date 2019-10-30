MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $959,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $103.01. 28,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $104.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

